Suspect sought in attempted robbery, shooting

Metro detectives are working to identify the gunman accused of robbing two men early Saturday morning, seriously injuring one of them.

Police said the suspect approached the two men around 1:45 a.m. as they sat in a parked car in the 200 block of McMillin Street.

The suspect struck up a conversation with the two men and told them he was waiting for friends. He then asked if sit inside the car.

Police said once inside, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victims’ money and wallets.

The man sitting in the driver’s seat got out of the car and got into a struggle with the gunman. The other passenger got out of the car to help his friend. The suspect then fired a gunshot, hitting the victim in the face.

The gunman fled the scene. The gunshot victim was treated for a serious eye injury and released.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5’11” tall and has short hair. He has multiple tattoos on his face, including numbers under at least one eye.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

