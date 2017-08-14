Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

New name in Holly Bobo murder case

A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt.

His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.

The mother of two of the murder suspects, Cindy Adams, said his name will come up when this long-awaited trial finally gets underway.

Jennifer Thompson, the attorney of Holly Bobo murder suspect Zach Adams, said something at a motion hearing last week many might have missed.

“The tape recorded interview of Terry Britt on 5-10-13,” Thompson said.

She said recordings of Britt and other evidence hasn’t been given to her by prosecutors.

So why does she want information specifically about Britt?

News 4 also wanted to know and we've been digging into it.

Britt is a convicted sex offender who has a long history of sex crimes: rape in 1977, sexual battery in 1987, and rape again in 1996.

Ten months after Bobo disappeared, Britt was indicted for the 2008 kidnapping and rape of another woman two counties away.

When Bobo disappeared, Britt lived in Decatur County. Their homes were less than 10 miles apart.

All reasons Cindy Adams told News 4 during our exclusive interview in May she thinks Britt should have been investigated further.

“It just overwhelms me to just read all of this information and to not know why this guy was not further investigated. I mean, it breaks my heart,” she said.

After Bobo disappeared, the Decatur County sheriff said the TBI interviewed local sex offenders, including Britt.

Britt’s wife confirmed to News 4 investigators searched their home.

And during her son's upcoming trial, Cindy Adams said Zach Adam's attorney may outline an alternate theory of what happened to Bobo and raise questions of why Britt wasn't suspect number one.

“I think the TBI just wanted an arrest. They really didn’t care who they arrest. It boils down to that,” Cindy Adams said.

Britt’s wife told News 4 Britt was with her the entire day that Bobo vanished. She was adamant Britt had nothing to do with her kidnapping rape or murder.

The TBI would not say whether they ever formally cleared Britt.

Prosecutors said they aren’t allowed to talk about potential witnesses or testimony before trial.

Britt is currently in the Northwest Correctional Complex serving time for aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape convictions. He’s scheduled to get out of prison in November of 2018.

