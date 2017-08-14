New name in Holly Bobo murder case

History is about to happen, but officials aren't sure how many people are coming.More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.More >>
Mother Nature may be in charge of what happens in the sky the day of the total solar eclipse, but humans on the ground are also getting in on the action.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
Officials are asking anyone who bought their glasses from the museum store to return them for a replacement. The new eclipse glasses will be available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
Taylor Swift won $1 and long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.More >>
