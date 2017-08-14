Metro police search for suspect in parking lot attack

The suspect is in his teens or early 20s. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.

Police said the suspect, who appeared to be in his teens or early 20s, entered the parking garage at 5th Avenue North and Harrison Street before the victim.

The woman stopped to take the elevator to her car when the man attacked her. She tried to run, but couldn’t get away. Police said the suspect grabbed her around the neck, put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop fighting. The suspect also demanded the woman’s purse.

During the attack, a driver saw what was happening and began honking his horn. The suspect then ran away.

The suspect was wearing a faded black t-shirt with the Texas Longhorns logo on the back and black shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

