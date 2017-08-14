Eclipse glasses sold at Tennessee Museum recalled - WSMV Channel 4

Eclipse glasses sold at Tennessee Museum recalled

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Eclipse glasses sold at the Tennessee Museum have been recalled by Amazon.

Officials are asking anyone who bought their glasses from the museum store to return them for a replacement. The new eclipse glasses will be available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The museum store will not have extra glasses for sale, only replacements.

The Tennessee Museum is located at 505 Deaderick Street in Nashville.

