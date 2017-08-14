Eclipse glasses sold at Tennessee Museum recalled

Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
The man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run on West Trinity Lane on Saturday morning has surrendered to officers in downtown Nashville, Metro police said.More >>
Metro detectives are working to identify the gunman accused of robbing two men early Saturday morning, seriously injuring one of them.More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.More >>
Officials are asking anyone who bought their glasses from the museum store to return them for a replacement. The new eclipse glasses will be available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
