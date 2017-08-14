Authorities searching for missing Lawrence Co. woman

Janice Threet was last seen on July 22. (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities in Lawrence County are searching for a woman who has been missing since last month.

Janice Threet, 30, was last seen or heard from the morning of July 22 when she left for work.

Threet is employed by Magnetti Marelli in Pulaski, TN, and has also not been seen at work since July 22.

Threet is 5’7 tall and weighs 152 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said Threet may be driving a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with possible body damage.

Anyone with information on Threet’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 931-762-3626, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-762-1608.

