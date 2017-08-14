Metro animal control offers $10 adoptions through Saturday

Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.

More than 100 animals are waiting to be adopted for $10. They’ll be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and will be up to date on vaccinations.

Even if you aren’t able to provide a forever home, you can still help.

“We need the help of Nashville residents to find homes and temporary homes for the animals here at the shelter,” said Rebecca Morris, spokesperson for Metro Animal Care and Control. “We have several foster programs for our cats, kittens and dogs. When you take an animal on a temporary foster situation, you’re also helping that animal and the animal that’s going to take that kennel during that time away.”

The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $10 adoption special runs through Saturday.

