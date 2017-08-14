Coffee County 911 dispatcher hired back after prior arrest, only to be arrested again

A 9-1-1 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later -- only to be arrested again.
Many are asking, how was she able to get her old job back?
Katie Hillis was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics on Friday. She had been working as a dispatcher up until Tuesday of last week.
Recently retired Coffee County 9-1-1 director Steve Deford hired her back after she was arrested and fired two years ago.
When we went to his home this afternoon, Deford initially denied that he was the former director. He would not answer why he hired Hillis back, given her past.
Residents say it's concerning.
Julie Anderson said, “To me, it seemed to fly in the face of common sense.”
In January of 2014, Hillis tipped off a drug dealer about a bust getting ready to take place. She was charged with accessory, and misuse of official information.
Two years later, she was back on the job.
“No one is willing to say this was our call, we did this,” said Anderson.
Interim director Diane Argraves confirms that Hillis' last day was August the 7, when she quit and walked out of the 9-1-1 center.
Argraves would not comment specifically on her hire. She would only confirm the director is responsible for all hires.
County commissioner Steven Jones says citizens deserve better.
“It's very concerning that there's not more oversight going on that allowed this to happen,” said Jones. “I would just like for people to get more involved and know what's going on in our community. Everyone needs to be held accountable.”
