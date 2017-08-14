Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run surrenders to police

The man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run on West Trinity Lane on Saturday morning has surrendered to officers in downtown Nashville, Metro police said.

Warrants were issued Monday for 22-year-old Marquise Knowles charging him with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to render aid in the crash that killed a female pedestrian.

Investigators said 58-year-old Sherry Cameron was crossing West Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk just after 4:30 a.m. when she was hit. She was rushed to Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The yellow Range Rover involved in the crash was recovered from a home on Marydale Drive on Monday.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.