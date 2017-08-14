Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run

Marquise Knowles (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Marquise Knowles (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on West Trinity Lane on Saturday morning.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Marquise Knowles in the crash that killed a female pedestrian.

The yellow Range Rover involved in the crash was recovered from a home on Marydale Drive on Monday.

Anyone with information on Knowles’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

