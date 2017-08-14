Hendersonville attorney indicted on theft from clients charges

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.More >>
A 9-1-1 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later -- only to be arrested again. Many are asking, how was she able to get her old job back? Katie Hillis was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics on Friday.More >>
The Sumner County Grand Jury has indicted a Hendersonville attorney on 28 counts alleging crimes of theft from clients and practicing law without a valid law license, according to a news release.More >>
Metro police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on West Trinity Lane on Saturday morning.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
