Hendersonville attorney indicted on theft from clients charges

Andy Allman was arrested on 28 counts alleging crimes of theft from clients and practicing without a law license. (Photo: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

The Sumner County Grand Jury has indicted a Hendersonville attorney on 28 counts alleging crimes of theft from clients and practicing law without a valid law license, according to a news release.

Andy L. Allman was arrested by TBI agents on Monday after the indictment was issued. Allman practiced law in Hendersonville from 1996 until his license was suspended by the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility in September 2016.

On Dec. 6, 2016, Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley requested the TBI to investigate complaints Allman had taken clients’ legal fees and had performed no legal services for them, and had converted money awarded to some clients in the legal system to his own use and benefit, according to a news release.

According to a news release, the theft charges range in value from theft of clients’ money in excess of $60,000 to theft of $2,000. The range of punishment, if convicted, varies from 8-12 years for theft in excess of $60,000 to 11 months, 29 days for practicing law without a valid license.

Allman’s bond was set at $200,000. He will appear in Sumner County Criminal Court on Aug. 25.

