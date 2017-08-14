Group renews effort to remove Forrest bust from TN Capitol

Dozens of protesters were at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday to ask for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. (WSMV)

Dozens of protesters are at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The renewed call for the removal of the bust is following the riots and protests in Charlottesville, VA, over the weekend when white nationalist protesters and counter protesters clashed over plans to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The group Moral Movement Tennessee has renewed the call for the Forrest bust to be removed. It sits outside the state House and Senate chambers.

The group has called the demonstration “Moral Monday: Tear Down White Supremacy.”

There is a collection of clergy, social and civil rights activists at the Capitol.

There are also several Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol who has been fighting to have the bust remove and they are speaking out again on Monday.

More state troopers are at the state Capitol than normal on Monday. At least six troopers were stationed at the Capitol rotunda during the protest.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam released a statement about Forrest's bust at the Capitol on Monday afternoon.

“My position on this issue has not changed - I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

