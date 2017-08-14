Sur la Table's House Smoked Mozzarella with Olive Oil and Summer Herbs

Yield: 4 servings



2 medium balls (8 ounces) fresh mozzarella

Applewood chips, for smoking

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

1 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Sliced rustic bread or focaccia, for serving



To a medium heatproof bowl, add the mozzarella. Light the smoking gun and direct the tube into the bowl with mozzarella. Cover with plastic wrap to trap the smoke. Fill the bowl with smoke and turn off the gun; remove the tube, resealing with the plastic wrap. Allow the cheese to absorb the smoke for about 20 minutes.



Transfer smoked mozzarella to a serving platter, season with salt and pepper and drizzle with oil and balsamic. Sprinkle the cheese with basil and thyme and serve immediately with sliced bread.