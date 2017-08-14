East Nashville ready to host first football game in more than 30 years

A field of dreams is going up in East Nashville.

In 1986, East High became a middle school and soon after the historic football stadium was torn down.

About nine years ago when East Middle became East High again, the football program was resurrected without a place to play home games.

This season, the Eagles will be able to play games on its home field at the school instead of the former Tennessee Preparatory School athletic complex on Foster Avenue.

“We’ve never had a home game,” said East Nashville head football coach Brian Waite.

“If you build it they will come,” and that is exactly what the East Nashville football team is hoping when its brand new stadium is completed.

“It’s been a long-time coming to our school and program,” said Waite.

Home field advantage is something Waite has never said as the coach at East Nashville.

“It boosts morale, and we have great kids supporting us, asking every single day (about stadium),” said Waite. “It means so much to us and the school.

“To see where it has come from make me proud.”

The bleachers on the home side will be installed this week and their first home game in 31 years is on Sept. 22 against Chattanooga Brainerd.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.