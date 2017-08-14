Nashville restaurant Sole Mio to close after 23 years

A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.

Sole Mio’s owner Giancarlo Agnoletti said his Italian on Third Avenue will be closing on Sept. 3.

He’s retiring after receiving an offer he said he couldn’t pass up.

Agnoletti said it was a hard decision and that he’s going to miss Music City.

“I love Nashville. This town is the best town southeast of the country. I love this town,” said Agnoletti. “I’m sorry Nashville, but it was my time to go.”

Agnoletti said he hopes people will remember the great times and the food they had at his restaurant.

There’s no word on what’s next for the Sole Mio restaurant site after it closes.

