Free day at Tennessee State Museum for home schooled families - WSMV Channel 4

Free day at Tennessee State Museum for home schooled families

Tennessee State Museum (WSMV file photo) Tennessee State Museum (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee State Museum is offering a free day next month for families with homeschooled children.

A state museum news release says the second annual "Homeschool Day" will take place Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum will hold special programs only for homeschoolers.

Some programs will focus on citizenship, including a citizenship quiz and a "Notable Tennessean Citizen" station. There will be characters in costume and other hands-on activities.

State Capitol tours will also be available.

