4 to be inducted into Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Four longtime journalists will be inducted Tuesday into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.
Inductees include Stephen Leon Alligood, a longtime reporter with The Tennessean and Nashville Banner who served as an embedded reporter in Afghanistan; Tom Humphrey, retired Capitol bureau chief for the Knoxville News Sentinel who covered state politics for almost 40 years; Larry Woody, retired sports writer for The Tennessean and a three-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year; and Don Whitehead, who helped break the color barrier as an African-American radio news broadcaster at WLAC-AM in Nashville in the 1960s and 1970s.
The Hall of Fame is housed at Middle Tennessee State University.
Online: http://www.tnjournalismhof.org
