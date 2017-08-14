Metro Schools: 37% of 7th graders don’t have immunizations

Metro Nashville Public Schools said Monday that more than a third of seventh-grade students have not shown proof of immunization.

Officials said 1,721 students (37.23 percent) still have not had their immunizations, according to a release from the school system.

“Students and parents have until Wednesday, Aug. 16 to turn in proof of their immunizations,” said Dr. Tony R. Majors, executive officers of Student Services. “Beginning Thursday, Aug. 17, students will not be allowed to return to school without proof of immunization.”

The report does not include Bellevue Middle School, which did not report on Friday. The school system will provide an update later Monday.

The law requires parents to provide an updated Tennessee Immunization Certificate with proof of two additional immunizations before entering seventh grade.

Shots required are Tetanus-Diptheria-pertussis booster (Tdap) and verification of immunity to varicella, also known as chicken pox (two doses or history of the disease).

“Despite our efforts to inform families of the additional immunizations required for seventh grade, we continue to see large numbers of students arrive without proof they have had these vaccines,” said Majors.

Missing school days due to a lack of immunization records does not count as an excused absence.

Students can receive the immunizations or obtain the updated certificate if they have already had the immunizations from their doctor of, if eligible, from the Metro Public Health Department.

The Health Department Clinics are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Locations include:

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Ave., Suite 120

615-340-5607

Closed for staff meetings the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

East Nashville Public Health Center

1015 E. Trinity Lane

615-862-7916

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel St.

615-862-7940

7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Thursday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Closed for staff meetings on the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

