Escape attempt from Wilson Co. jail ends with arrest

Scott Ronald Dorris, 54, was charged with criminal attempt to facilitate an escape and criminal impersonation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

A Macon County man was arrested last week after he tried to free a Wilson County inmate from jail, according to a news release.

Scott Ronald Dorris, 54, was charged with criminal attempt to facilitate an escape and criminal impersonation on Aug. 7.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Dorris came to the Wilson County Jail dressed as a law enforcement officer, wearing a Macon County Sheriff’s Office polo shirt, and gave false documents to correctional officers in an attempt to free inmate Richard Wayne Bohanan.

According to the release, correctional officers recognized the false documents as well as other inconsistencies in Dorris’ appearance and demeanor.

“The officers who made contact with Scott Dorris displayed incredible awareness,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the news release. “Training, for situations like these, proved beneficial in maintaining a safe and secure correctional facility.”

Dorris is being held in the Wilson County Jail on a $200,000 secure bond. He will appear in Wilson County General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.

