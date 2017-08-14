Escape attempt from Wilson Co. jail ends with arrest

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black has named two prominent former politicians from either end of Tennessee as co-chairman for her gubernatorial bid.More >>
Four longtime journalists will be inducted Tuesday into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.More >>
The Tennessee State Museum is offering a free day next month for families with homeschooled children.More >>
Metro Nashville Public Schools said Monday that more than a third of seventh-grade students have not shown proof of immunization.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.More >>
In the heart of Murfreesboro's city square, chants of unity and messages of peace filled the air. People took turns getting up to speak out against recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. They condemn the KKK and other white supremacy groups. They're also speaking out against division in the United States, saying this is a time to be unified -- and that hatred will not be tolerated. Mariah Phillips is a Murfreesboro resident. She said, “It's important that we protect eac...More >>
