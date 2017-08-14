TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cocke County - WSMV Channel 4

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cocke County

COSBY, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County, TN that in which a deputy from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man Sunday evening.

TBI officials say around 7:30 pm, the deputy responded to the 600 block of Middle Creek road in Cosby after receiving reports that a man who had outstanding warrants was walking along the road.

The man fled on foot after seeing the deputy, and the deputy engaged in a foot chase. During the pursuit, the man allegedly confronted the deputy with a weapon.

The deputy shot the man, and he was transported to Newport Medical Center. He later died there.

TBI has not released the identity of the officer of the victim involved in the shooting.

They are working with a team of agents and a forensics crew to gather more information.

