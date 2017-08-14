Teenage girl injured in North Nashville drive-by shooting

Police responded to a shooting at 3020 Barbara Lynn Way in North Nashville around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting, but police believe her brother was the intended target. He was unharmed in the shooting.

The girl was sitting on the porch of the residence when the suspect, a black male around 19 years old, fired shots from a silver Nissan Sedan.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified anyone at this time. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

