Teenage girl injured in North Nashville drive-by shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County, TN that in which a deputy from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man Sunday evening.More >>
Police responded to a shooting at 3020 Barbara Lynn Way in North Nashville around 2:30 pm on Saturday. A 16-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting, but police believe her brother was the intended target. He was unharmed in the shooting.More >>
Gun violence broke out overnight when a man in the Starlight Apartments parking lot refused to give money to multiple suspected robbers. The victim, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot, was approached by multiple suspects and they demanded money. When he declined, someone shot him multiple time.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
In the heart of Murfreesboro's city square, chants of unity and messages of peace filled the air. People took turns getting up to speak out against recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. They condemn the KKK and other white supremacy groups. They're also speaking out against division in the United States, saying this is a time to be unified -- and that hatred will not be tolerated. Mariah Phillips is a Murfreesboro resident. She said, “It's important that we protect eac...More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon.More >>
The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking help for the public in locating 15-year-old Breeasha Eddings, who was last seen at 2:30 Sunday morning. She was last seen at her house, wearing a blue and pink shirt with jeans and white shoes.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.More >>
