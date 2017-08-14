Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Starlight Apartments - WSMV Channel 4

Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Starlight Apartments

Gun violence broke out overnight when a man in the Starlight Apartments parking lot refused to give money to multiple suspected robbers.

The victim, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot, was approached by multiple suspects and they demanded money. When he declined, someone shot him multiple time. The passenger side window of his car was shattered by bullets.

The suspects drove away in a different car. A witness called police and the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The police do not know how many victims there are. No identities have been released at this time.

