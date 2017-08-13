Hundreds gather in Murfreesboro to condemn Charlottesville violence

In the heart of Murfreesboro's city square, chants of unity and messages of peace filled the air.

People took turns getting up to speak out against recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. They condemn the KKK and other white supremacy groups. They're also speaking out against division in the United States, saying this is a time to be unified -- and that hatred will not be tolerated.

Mariah Phillips is a Murfreesboro resident. She said, “It's important that we protect each other and preserve the civility. We have a fantastic community here. And we need to continue to have those conversations so we can keep it that way.”

Katie Wilson is the NAACP president of the Murfreesboro branch. Wilson said, “We do not accept hate. No racism, they want to make sure that everybody should love one another no matter what faith they're from. No matter what race, that they all have to stand together."

As the evening went on, the gathering took on the form of a candlelight vigil. what started out as strong words against hate and violence, turned into songs of praise and worship

People are encouraging others to speak out against any injustices they encounter.