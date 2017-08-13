Pro-Israel groups protest Roger Waters performance in Nashville

In the heart of Murfreesboro's city square, chants of unity and messages of peace filled the air. People took turns getting up to speak out against recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. They condemn the KKK and other white supremacy groups. They're also speaking out against division in the United States, saying this is a time to be unified -- and that hatred will not be tolerated. Mariah Phillips is a Murfreesboro resident. She said, “It's important that we protect eac...More >>
Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville. Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views. Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.More >>
A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking help for the public in locating 15-year-old Breeasha Eddings, who was last seen at 2:30 Sunday morning. She was last seen at her house, wearing a blue and pink shirt with jeans and white shoes.More >>
After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016.More >>
An effort to end pedestrian fatalities is taking shape across the metro area. Walking districts aimed at slowing drivers down have popped up in three different neighborhoods. It's part of a pilot program, and is a new concept for Nashville.More >>
The Franklin Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:00 pm at a SunTrust Bank at 1109 Murfreesboro Road. The suspect approached the counter with a robbery demand note. The teller followed the suspect's instructions.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified.More >>
A picture on social media of a dog dragging weights has people upset, but what's happening in the pictures is legal under Missouri Animal Protection Laws.More >>
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >>
Following Trump's comment, several Republicans pushed for a more explicit denunciation of white supremacists.More >>
