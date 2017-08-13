Pro-Israel groups protest Roger Waters performance in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Pro-Israel groups protest Roger Waters performance in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Roger Waters, one of the founders of Pink Floyd -- performed tonight in Nashville.

Waters hasn't been quiet about his anti-Israel views.

Tonight, several people were out protesting against his performance in Music City.

Organizations including Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and the Jewish Federation of Nashville are calling for objectors to speak out against Waters.

In recent years, Waters spoke against the Israeli West Bank barrier. And, had joined the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

He's been accused of antisemitism.

Rogers has performed on stage in a mock Nazi uniform, and his concerts featured an inflatable pig, with a Star of David emblazoned on it.

Several corporate sponsors have since cut ties with Waters following his statements.

