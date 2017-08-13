Teen injured in drive by shooting in East Nashville

Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon.

According to police, the incident was a drive by shooting. Three people inside a gray Nissan Altima opened fire on people sitting on the front porch of the house.

A 16-year-old was reportedly struck on the wrist and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

