1 killed after hit and run on Nolensville Pike

A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13.

She did not have identification with her and her name is still unknown. She is white, heavyset, and appears to be in her 30s. She was wearing a gray t-shirt that said “Flawless.”

The victim was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord while in a southbound lane Nolensville Pike.

According to police, the driver of the Honda, George Sawers, 19, stated he was on his way home from work and did not see the woman before he hit her.

Sawers was not injured. There are no charges anticipated against him at this time.

It is unknown why the victim was in the street.

