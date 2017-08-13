Fayetteville PD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking help for the public in locating 15-year-old Breeasha Eddings, who was last seen at 2:30 Sunday morning.

She was last seen at her house, wearing a blue and pink shirt with jeans and white shoes. Eddings is black with brown eyes, black hair and a nose ring. Her hair is short and spiked.

Anyone who has seen Eddings or has knowledge of her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Communications Center at 931-438-4522 or the Fayetteville Police Department at 931-438-7771.

