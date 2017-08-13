Police come to aid of gunshot victim at Monroe Street Kroger - WSMV Channel 4

Police come to aid of gunshot victim at Monroe Street Kroger

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police in the paring lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street were approached early this morning by a male gunshot victim.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries to one of his hands and torso. The officers performed first aid on the victim and requested NFD to the scene.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt and his status remains unknown at the time. Police say the victim was unable to give a statement regarding the events leading up to his shooting.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police come to aid of gunshot victim at Monroe Street Kroger

    Police come to aid of gunshot victim at Monroe Street Kroger

    Sunday, August 13 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-08-13 12:51:42 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    Police in the paring lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street were approached early this morning by a male gunshot victim. The victim sustained gunshot injuries to one of his hands and torso.

    More >>

    Police in the paring lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street were approached early this morning by a male gunshot victim. The victim sustained gunshot injuries to one of his hands and torso.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    Saturday, August 12 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-13 03:34:09 GMT
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>

  • Clarksville man indicted for 2016 Cheatham County homicide

    Clarksville man indicted for 2016 Cheatham County homicide

    Saturday, August 12 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-08-13 02:55:15 GMT

    After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016. 

    More >>

    After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At least 35 children die at Indian hospital after oxygen is cut off, parents say

    At least 35 children die at Indian hospital after oxygen is cut off, parents say

    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-08-13 11:41:13 GMT
    AP File Image (Source: AP Photo/Bill Haber)AP File Image (Source: AP Photo/Bill Haber)

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.

    More >>

    Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.

    More >>

  • Social media posts may shed light on Brentwood Academy rape case

    Social media posts may shed light on Brentwood Academy rape case

    Friday, August 11 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-12 02:52:54 GMT
    The lawsuit claims Brentwood Academy officials knew about the alleged rape and did nothing. (WSMV)The lawsuit claims Brentwood Academy officials knew about the alleged rape and did nothing. (WSMV)

    A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.

    More >>

    A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    Saturday, August 12 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-13 03:34:09 GMT
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.