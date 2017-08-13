Police come to aid of gunshot victim at Monroe Street Kroger

Police in the paring lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street were approached early this morning by a male gunshot victim.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries to one of his hands and torso. The officers performed first aid on the victim and requested NFD to the scene.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt and his status remains unknown at the time. Police say the victim was unable to give a statement regarding the events leading up to his shooting.

