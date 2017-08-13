Gunshot victim denies to help police investigation - WSMV Channel 4

Gunshot victim denies to help police investigation

Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD) Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday.

Wayne S. Buchanan, 27, waived police officers down and said he had been shot. He had gunshot wounds on one of his hands and his torso. NFD responded to the scene and Buchanan was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

However, police are struggling in their next step, because Buchanan has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.

Buchanan's injuries were described as non-critical by the police.

Buchanan told detectives that he was in his car when another car pulled alongside his and began firing shots. He did not provide the description of the car or the shooter.

Buchanan's car was found abandoned at an intersection near Kroger.

