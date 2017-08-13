Gunshot victim declines to help police investigation

Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon.More >>
A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13.More >>
Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.More >>
The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking help for the public in locating 15-year-old Breeasha Eddings, who was last seen at 2:30 Sunday morning. She was last seen at her house, wearing a blue and pink shirt with jeans and white shoes.More >>
After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016.More >>
An effort to end pedestrian fatalities is taking shape across the metro area. Walking districts aimed at slowing drivers down have popped up in three different neighborhoods. It's part of a pilot program, and is a new concept for Nashville.More >>
The Franklin Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:00 pm at a SunTrust Bank at 1109 Murfreesboro Road. The suspect approached the counter with a robbery demand note. The teller followed the suspect's instructions.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.More >>
Metro Police have released the identity of a woman hit and killed by a car on W Trinity Lane at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday. Sherry A. Cameron, 58, of Estill Springs was crossing W Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified.More >>
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >>
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >>
A picture on social media of a dog dragging weights has people upset, but what's happening in the pictures is legal under Missouri Animal Protection Laws.More >>
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The girl sustained a single gunshot wound in her upper back. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
Following Trump's comment, several Republicans pushed for a more explicit denunciation of white supremacists.More >>
