Gunshot victim declines to help police investigation - WSMV Channel 4

Gunshot victim declines to help police investigation

Posted: Updated:
Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD) Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday.

Wayne S. Buchanan, 27, waived police officers down and said he had been shot. He had gunshot wounds on one of his hands and his torso. NFD responded to the scene and Buchanan was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

However, police are struggling in their next step, because Buchanan has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.

Buchanan's injuries were described as non-critical by the police.

Buchanan told detectives that he was in his car when another car pulled alongside his and began firing shots. He did not provide the description of the car or the shooter.

Buchanan's car was found abandoned at an intersection near Kroger.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Teen injured in drive by shooting in East Nashville

    Teen injured in drive by shooting in East Nashville

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:06:02 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon. 

    More >>

    Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Barbara Lynn Way this afternoon. 

    More >>

  • 1 killed after hit and run on Nolensville Pike

    1 killed after hit and run on Nolensville Pike

    Sunday, August 13 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-08-13 21:20:04 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13. 

    More >>

    A woman was struck and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike near Peachtree Street around midnight on August 13. 

    More >>

  • Gunshot victim declines to help police investigation

    Gunshot victim declines to help police investigation

    Sunday, August 13 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-08-13 20:36:45 GMT
    Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD)Wayne Buchanan (Credit Metro PD)

    Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.

    More >>

    Police have released the identity of the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kroger at 800 Monroe Street around 9:15 pm Saturday. However, police are struggling in their next step, because the victim has declined to assist in the prosecution of the possible shooter.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.