Police ID suspect in deadly shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

Robert Allen Richards is wanted in connection with the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Cumberland View public housing development.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Allen Richards. He has a past robbery conviction.

Jonathan Cheers, 26, was killed in the shooting.

Treon Bright, 23, was critically injured and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information about Richards' whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.

