Police ID suspect in deadly shooting at Cumberland View apartments

Robert Allen Richards is wanted in connection with the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have identified the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in north Nashville.

Two people were shot at the Cumberland View public housing development just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Allen Richards. His last known address is in La Vergne.

Richards is charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide. He was convicted on multiple counts of aggravated robbery in 2010 and served five eight-year sentences concurrently. His parole expired in February.

Jonathan Cheers, 26, was killed in the shooting.

Treon Bright, 23, was critically injured and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

Anyone with information about Richards' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can possibly earn a cash reward.

BREAKING: Convicted robber Robert Allen Richards, 25, wanted for last Sat's murder in Cumberland View public housing. See him? 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/CHDpTLINIb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 18, 2017

