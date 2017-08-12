1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing - WSMV Channel 4

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m.

North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman.

Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

    Saturday, August 12 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-13 03:34:09 GMT
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>
    A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman. Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More >>

  • Clarksville man indicted for 2016 Cheatham County homicide

    Clarksville man indicted for 2016 Cheatham County homicide

    Saturday, August 12 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-08-13 02:55:15 GMT

    After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016. 

    More >>

    After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016. 

    More >>

  • Neighbors discuss walking district pilot program

    Neighbors discuss walking district pilot program

    Saturday, August 12 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-08-13 02:03:08 GMT

    An effort to end pedestrian fatalities is taking shape across the metro area. Walking districts aimed at slowing drivers down have popped up in three different neighborhoods. It's part of a pilot program, and is a new concept for Nashville. 

    More >>

    An effort to end pedestrian fatalities is taking shape across the metro area. Walking districts aimed at slowing drivers down have popped up in three different neighborhoods. It's part of a pilot program, and is a new concept for Nashville. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.