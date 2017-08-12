1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

A shooting occurred at the Cumberland View public housing developments on August 12, just after 9:30 a.m.

North Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman.

Jonathan Cheers, 26, died from the shooting. Treon Bright, 23, is in critical, yet stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

