1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cumberland View public housing development

After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016.More >>
An effort to end pedestrian fatalities is taking shape across the metro area. Walking districts aimed at slowing drivers down have popped up in three different neighborhoods. It's part of a pilot program, and is a new concept for Nashville.More >>
The Franklin Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:00 pm at a SunTrust Bank at 1109 Murfreesboro Road. The suspect approached the counter with a robbery demand note. The teller followed the suspect's instructions.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.More >>
Police and fire units responded to a crash at the Cameron Park Office Center parking lot at 211 Donelson Pike Saturday afternoon and arrived to a perplexing crash.
Two cars were stacked on top of one another, with the driver in the lower car, an elderly woman, trapped inside her vehicle. Firefighters helped remove her from the car.More >>
Police and fire units responded to a crash at the Cameron Park Office Center parking lot at 211 Donelson Pike Saturday afternoon and arrived to a perplexing crash.
Metro Police have released the identity of a woman hit and killed by a car on W Trinity Lane at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday. Sherry A. Cameron, 58, of Estill Springs was crossing W Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV.More >>
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.More >>
Police in the area were responding to a vehicle crash when a witness approached them, saying there had been a shooting on McMillin Street in Midtown. Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. An NFD ambulance transported him to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was most recently listed as being in critical condition.More >>
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.More >>
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The girl sustained a single gunshot wound in her upper back. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
August 12th. Mark your calendar! That’s when the Perseid Meteor Shower will take place!More >>
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >>
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >>
A man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.More >>
Police in the area were responding to a vehicle crash when a witness approached them, saying there had been a shooting on McMillin Street in Midtown. Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. An NFD ambulance transported him to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was most recently listed as being in critical condition.More >>
The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.More >>
