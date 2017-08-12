Clarksville man indicted for 2016 Cheatham County homicide

After investigation form the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville man has been indicted for homicide of an Ashland City man in 2016.

TBI began the investigation into the death of Calvin Sidney Baggett on April 11, 2016. His body was found in his home. The investigation led to finding Devon Wall responsible for the crime.

Wall was charged with first degree murder by the Cheatham County Grand Jury on Monday. An agent served him at the Cheatham County jail yesterday where he is incarcerated on unrelated charges.

