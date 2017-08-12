Franklin PD investigating bank robbery on Murfreesboro Road

The Franklin Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:00 pm at a SunTrust Bank at 1109 Murfreesboro Road.

The suspect approached the counter with a robbery demand note. The teller followed the suspect's instructions.

The suspect fled on foot. It is unknown at this time how much money was stolen.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1000 in reward money for anyone who can identify the suspect pictured in security footage. They can be reached at (615) 794-4000.

