Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

Brendon Prettyman (Credit Metro PD)
Justin Webb (Credit Metro PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University.

Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning. There is no indication yet of who was arrested first, or what time.

Police are expecting more arrests to be made.The carjacking took place last Saturday around 11 pm at 3901 Granny White Pike.

A woman was driving her Hyundai Sonata in a university parking lot when she stopped to text a family member. When she stopped, a man tapped on the glass with a pistol. She got out of the car without any of her belongings and was told by a gunman to run.

She called the police from a nearby residence.

