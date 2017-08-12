Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

The Franklin Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:00 pm at a SunTrust Bank at 1109 Murfreesboro Road. The suspect approached the counter with a robbery demand note. The teller followed the suspect's instructions.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.
Police and fire units responded to a crash at the Cameron Park Office Center parking lot at 211 Donelson Pike Saturday afternoon and arrived to a perplexing crash.
Two cars were stacked on top of one another, with the driver in the lower car, an elderly woman, trapped inside her vehicle. Firefighters helped remove her from the car.
Metro Police have released the identity of a woman hit and killed by a car on W Trinity Lane at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday. Sherry A. Cameron, 58, of Estill Springs was crossing W Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV.
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.
Police in the area were responding to a vehicle crash when a witness approached them, saying there had been a shooting on McMillin Street in Midtown. Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. An NFD ambulance transported him to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was most recently listed as being in critical condition.
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The girl sustained a single gunshot wound in her upper back. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Michael Newsom, 18, is charged in the shooting death of Steven Murray, 48, outside Bud's Market on Buchanan Street on July 30.
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.
A man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.
August 12th. Mark your calendar! That's when the Perseid Meteor Shower will take place!
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.
One person was killed amid violence on Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Mayor Mike Signer. "I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will -- go home," Signer said on Twitter. He did not provide details as to how the death occurred.
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
