Elderly woman trapped in car following bizarre accident

Police and fire units responded to a crash at the Cameron Park Office Center parking lot at 211 Donelson Pike Saturday afternoon and arrived to a perplexing crash.

Two cars were stacked on top of one another, with the driver in the lower car, an elderly woman, trapped inside her vehicle. Firefighters helped remove her from the car.

No injuries were reported, but the woman in the bottom car was shaken up and transported to the hospital.

Police believe that the woman in the top car accidentally accelerated, popped the curb, and landed on top of the other car. The bottom vehicle has a cracked windshield.

The identities of the two women have not been released.

