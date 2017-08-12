Police identify woman killed in fatal hit an run - WSMV Channel 4

Police identify woman killed in fatal hit an run

Metro Police have released the identity of a woman hit and killed by a car on W Trinity Lane at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Sherry A. Cameron, 58, of Estill Springs was crossing W Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV.

She was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a yellow SUV, did not stop. Police are searching for the car and driver.

Surveillance video from a local business produced an image of the car. Anyone with information related to this fatal hit and run is encouraged to call the Emergency Communications Center at (615) 862-8600.

