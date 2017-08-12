Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Midtown

Police in the area were responding to a vehicle crash when a witness approached them, saying there had been a shooting on McMillin Street in Midtown.

Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. An NFD ambulance transported him to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was most recently listed as being in critical condition.

According to the witness, the victim and his boyfriend were in a black Chevy Camaro when they were approached by a thin black male. The three spoke with one another for 10 to 15 minutes when the suspect revealed a small silver gun and pointed it at the victim's head.

A struggle over the weapon ensued, but the victim was hot in the head and the suspect escaped on foot. Police said there was too much foot traffic to use a K9 unit at the time.

Stay with News 4 for updates on the story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.