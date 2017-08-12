Pregnant girl shot in the back on Dickerson Pike

A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The girl sustained a single gunshot wound in her upper back. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the shooter or the victims. The suspect is described as around 5'7" in a green shirt and khaki pants. He has shoulder length dreadlocks and was seen leaving the scene in a gold car.

