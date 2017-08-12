Police confirm fatal hit and run

Metro police have confirmed reports of a fatal hit and run at 228 West Trinity Lane at 4:39 Saturday morning.

They have not identified the victim, but police said a woman was hit by a white SUV. The fatal team responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to Skyline Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The car sustained front end damage, and the driver did not stop after the accident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.