Police confirm fatal hit and run

Police in the area were responding to a vehicle crash when a witness approached them, saying there had been a shooting on McMillin Street in Midtown. Police found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. An NFD ambulance transported him to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was most recently listed as being in critical condition.More >>
A 17-year-old pregnant girl and her boyfriend were walking down an alley near 811 Dickerson Pike when a young black male fired several rounds at the couple, police confirm.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The girl sustained a single gunshot wound in her upper back. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Michael Newsom, 18, is charged in the shooting death of Steven Murray, 48, outside Bud’s Market on Buchanan Street on July 30.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
A Hickman County couple claims they're in a frightening predicament. They pay the bills to keep a service reliably working because it could be a matter of saving a life. After making calls, they say the problems still come around.More >>
A few months into his own house arrest, former judge Casey Moreland wants to remove his ankle monitoring device.More >>
Metro auditors said an assisted-living facility spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for no legitimate business purpose.More >>
Travelers have been busy booking hotels. Locals have planned viewing parties. Sun-watcher have searched for eye-protecting glasses.More >>
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >>
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.More >>
A man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.More >>
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >>
August 12th. Mark your calendar! That’s when the Perseid Meteor Shower will take place!More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
A few months into his own house arrest, former judge Casey Moreland wants to remove his ankle monitoring device.More >>
