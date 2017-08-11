Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Nashville market - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Nashville market

Michael Newsom (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Michael Newsom (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside a market late last month.

Michael Newsom, 18, is charged in the shooting death of Steven Murray, 48, outside Bud’s Market on Buchanan Street on July 30.

Police said Murray was shot in the head outside the market as he was backing his car out of the parking lot.

Detectives said Murray pulled up and entered the market. He exited with a man who got into the adjacent vehicle as Murray got into his. Someone in the adjacent vehicle then shot Murray. Police said the motive is unclear.

