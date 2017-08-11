Casey Moreland wants monitoring device removed

A few months into his own house arrest, former judge Casey Moreland wants to remove his ankle monitoring device.

Federal prosecutors are against the idea.

Moreland was arrested after allegations he tried to frame and bribe a potential witness against him in a corruption problem.

In March, he was allowed to get out of jail and live under “home confinement” on the condition that he was subject to electronic monitoring.

Moreland’s lawyers now say the electronic monitoring is no longer needed. They say the former judge has complied with all the conditions of his release.

But the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Moreland has violated a critical condition of his release. He was not supposed to contact any potential witnesses in the case.

Prosecutors say Moreland contact the presiding judge, his friend Gale Robinson, on more than one occasion, even showing up at Robinson’s family business.

Exactly when that happened isn’t spelled out in the court documents.

The News 4 I-Team asked Robinson when Moreland visited. He said he can’t comment because of the federal investigation.

Prosecutors said it could be a year before their corruption investigation is wrapped up.

