Metro audit reveals money problems at assisted-living facility

Metro auditors said an assisted-living facility spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for no legitimate business purpose.

Another $99,000 was missing from residents’ personal accounts.

The News 4 I-Team has been reporting on problems at Autumn Hills for three years. Paychecks bounced, bills went unpaid, and there were many questions about how the place was run.

Autumn Hills is a Metro-owned facility that’s run by a private company. It privatized in 2014.

Workers told the I-Team they couldn’t get clean sheets because Autumn Hills wasn’t paying its bills.

“I’m saying, ‘Isn’t the linen supposed to come?’ They said, ‘Well, he didn’t pay it,’” an employee told the I-Team last November.

An audit found money was going where it shouldn’t have:

To pay off a personal credit card with no documentation.

To settle an old lawsuit unrelated to Autumn Hills.

$30,700 to pay legal fees with no documentation.

$82,932 to pay off loans with no documentation.

$334,636 paid without any notes showing the business purpose.

$99,443 withdrawn from residents’ accounts without documentation.

Auditors also found Autumn Hills didn’t file tax returns and owes its creditors $430952.

In October, a nonprofit that had taken over management of Autumn Hills asked for tax-exempt bonds to try to clean up the mess. At that time, Councilman Jim Shulman wanted to hold off and wait for the audit.

“Once the audit gets back to us, we’re going to take a look at it and see what it means,” Shulman said last October.

Now that the audit is finished, Metro Council will have to determine the city’s next steps. A Metro Council committee is expected to meet about that next week.

