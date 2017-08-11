102-year-old WWII veteran dies in Tennessee

A Tennessee World War II veteran who served under General George Patton has died at the age of 102.

James McEntyre died Wednesday in his hometown of Whitwell, TN.

The son of a coal miner, McEntyre served in Europe in Patton’s Third Army, 6th Armored Division in Europe.

He then worked 30 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was married to his beloved wife Edith for 67 years.

“If there was any recognition, even from the community, he was very humble,” said Emily Neely, McEntyre’s granddaughter. “Very loyal to his family, very loyal to his country, very loyal to his wife, which I think all of us are at peace knowing they’re back together.”

Neely said her grandfather told the family he only saw Patton once, but had great admiration for the legendary leader.

