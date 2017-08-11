New craft beer to benefit state parks

Tennessee Brew Works and Tennessee State Parks have come together to create the State Park Blonde Ale.

The brew has been in the work for the last two years.

A local artists created the can’s label.

“It’s a perfect pairing with Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Brew Works,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of Parks and Conservation. “We reflect the nature and the culture of the state of Tennessee, and Tennessee Brew Works being a local craft brewer in the Nashville area is the perfect partner.”

The beer will soon be available on store shelves. A portion of the sales will go to state parks.

