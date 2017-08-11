Murder suspect now indicted in second shooting death

A suspect charged in the murder of a man on Antioch Pike in late May has now been indicted in another murder just days before.

Kevin Tidwell, 24, is accused of killing Ammerli Josue Garcia-Munoz as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike during the early morning hours of May 21.

Tidwell’s alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Jorge Flores, remains at large. He is a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Tidwell was arrested on June 1 for the shooting death of Jesus Alberto Flores on May 30. Investigators said the two men had a verbal disagreement at a market before the alleged murder.

Anyone who has seen Jorge Flores is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

