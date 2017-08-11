Murder suspect now indicted in second shooting death

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.More >>
Franklin police are searching for two young women accused of trying to run over officers during a getaway on Thursday night.More >>
A suspect charged in the murder of a man on Antioch Pike in late May has now been indicted in another murder just days before.More >>
A suspect charged in the murder of a man on Antioch Pike in late May has now been indicted in another murder just days before.More >>
Metro Police have issued more citations for disorderly conduct on Lower Broadway in 2017 than the past four years combined, according to data obtained by the the News 4 I-Team.More >>
Metro Police have issued more citations for disorderly conduct on Lower Broadway in 2017 than the past four years combined, according to data obtained by the the News 4 I-Team.More >>
One of Music City’s most popular festivals begins Friday night in East Nashville.More >>
One of Music City’s most popular festivals begins Friday night in East Nashville.More >>
An Ashland City woman was arrested on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and identity theft, according to a news release.More >>
An Ashland City woman was arrested on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and identity theft, according to a news release.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
A 17-year-old senior was arrested for having a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his car at Hillsboro High School, according to police.More >>
A 17-year-old senior was arrested for having a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his car at Hillsboro High School, according to police.More >>
Metro Police officers will begin carrying the prescription medication Naloxone that can be used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose, police announced Friday in a news release.More >>
Metro Police officers will begin carrying the prescription medication Naloxone that can be used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose, police announced Friday in a news release.More >>
Over half of seventh-graders enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools have not received their required immunizations.More >>
Over half of seventh-graders enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools have not received their required immunizations.More >>
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >>
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Metro police say the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville Thursday night appears suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >>
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.More >>
A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >>
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a robbery on Thursday in Antioch.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a robbery on Thursday in Antioch.More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was out in full force Thursday morning rounding up suspects in drug-related crimes/More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, the progressive type of dementia affecting memory, thinking and behavior, but a promising new drug created at Vanderbilt is being tested there right now in people.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>
It's not official. The Queen of England has not passed down her crown to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, despite sources claiming she had.More >>