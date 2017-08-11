Tomato Art Festival begins Friday in East Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Tomato Art Festival begins Friday in East Nashville

A King & Queen contest is held at the Tomato Art Fest. (Photo: tomatoartfest.com) A King & Queen contest is held at the Tomato Art Fest. (Photo: tomatoartfest.com)
One of Music City’s most popular festivals begins Friday night.

The 14th annual Tomato Art Fest in East Nashville begins with a free concert from 5-11 p.m. in Five Points.

It’s not just music at the festival. Organizers are looking break the world record for “largest gathering of people dressed as fruit and vegetables” on Friday.

The Tomato 5K and parade will be held Saturday.

There will also be art vendors, kid activities, music and tomato-based food.

For a list of events, go the Tomato Art Fest’s web site.

