Ashland City woman indicted on federal credit card fraud charges

An Ashland City woman was arrested on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and identity theft, according to a news release.

Samantha Jean Thompson, 39 was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper of Builder’s Supply Source, Inc., a cabinetry supply company in Nashville.

The indictment alleges that between May 2014 and October 2016 Thompson used her position to make fraudulent charges to American Express credit cards issued to company employees utilizing the mobile payment application Square, Inc.

Thompson renamed her account with Square to closed resemble the name of a legitimate vendor and then used Square to process cash transfers to her personal bank account, according to court records.

The indictment said Thompson made 289 fraudulent transfers that totaled more than $500,000.

According to the press release, if convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

