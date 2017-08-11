Metro officers to carry drug to combat opioid overdoses - WSMV Channel 4

Metro officers to carry drug to combat opioid overdoses

Posted: Updated:
Narcan Nasal Spray used to combat opioid overdoses. Narcan Nasal Spray used to combat opioid overdoses.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police officers will begin carrying the prescription medication Naloxone that can be used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose, police announced Friday in a news release.

The police department ordered 790 Naloxone kits and the medication at a cost of just under $60,000. Each kit contains two 4 mg doses of Naloxone in nasal spray applicators.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office tells us that, during the first five months of this year alone, at least 87 deaths were related to opiates or opioids,” Chief Steve Anderson said in a news release. “That figure underscores the necessity of our officers carrying Naloxone as they answer calls for service and conduct investigations across the city. The medication will also help protect our personnel who may unwittingly come into contact with these dangerous substances.”

Police said Naloxone has been distributed to work stations throughout the police department. It will be carried by specialized investigations division narcotic detectives, precinct-based undercover detectives, Flex officers from all eight precincts and patrol sergeants in all eight precincts.

Before carrying the medication, officers must successfully complete an online training program developed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Abuse of opioids depresses the activity of the central nervous system and can result in respiratory failure. Naloxone works by displacing opioids from the receptors in the brain that control those functions.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro officers to carry drug to combat opioid overdosesMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.