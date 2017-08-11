Hillsboro student arrested after gun found on campus - WSMV Channel 4

Hillsboro student arrested after gun found on campus

Posted: Updated:
A Hillsboro High School student was arrested for having a gun in his car at the school. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) A Hillsboro High School student was arrested for having a gun in his car at the school. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 17-year-old senior was arrested for having a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his car at Hillsboro High School, according to police.

Police said the student allegedly pointed it at two students on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.