Hillsboro student arrested after gun found on campus

A Hillsboro High School student was arrested for having a gun in his car at the school. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A 17-year-old senior was arrested for having a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his car at Hillsboro High School, according to police.

Police said the student allegedly pointed it at two students on Wednesday.

17 yr old senior at Hillsboro HS arrested for having loaded 40 cal pistol in his car on campus. He allegedly pointed it @ 2 students Wed. pic.twitter.com/05ebPHXpn0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.